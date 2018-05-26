Defending champions Astana Arlans Kazakhstan are through to the final of the 2018 World Series of Boxing (WSB) after completing a 7-3 aggregate win over the British Lionhearts.

They will now go onto face Cuba Domadores, 8-2 victors over France Fighting Roosters, in a repeat of last year's final.

Astana held a 3-2 lead from last week’s first leg in Sheffield and triumphed 4-1 on the night at the Sport Cultural Complex Zhaik in Atyrau.

Light heavyweight Bek Nurmaganbet claimed the decisive win, making it 3-1 on the night with a unanimous points victory over Liridon Nuha.

The Lionhearts started the night well with flyweight Will Cawley levelling the scores on aggregate courtesy of a 2-1 split-decision win at the expense of Saken Bibossinov.

But Astana were not to be denied and after lightweight Serik Temirzhanov beat Calum French 2-1 and welterweight Aslanbek Shymbergenov defeated Carl Fail 3-0, the stage was set for Nurmaganbet to seal the triumph.

Super heavyweight Kamshybek Kunkabayev added extra gloss to the success by overcoming Solomon Dacres 3-0.

The other semi-final second leg saw Cuba Domadores claim a 5-0 win over France Fighting Roosters to earn an 8-2 aggregate victory.

Leading 3-2 from the first leg in Paris, Cuba moved further ahead when light flyweight Damian Arce Duarte picked up a conclusive 3-0 points win over Samuel Carmona at Havana's Coliseo Ciudad Deportiva.

Olympic champion Robeisy Ramirez then turned on the style to beat Samuel Kistohurry 3-0 at bantamweight and an unassailable advantage was established after light welterweight Andy Cruz Gomez knocked out Morgan N’Dong for the first time in his career.

Middleweight Arlen Lopez's fourth-round technical knock-out of Martin Owono made it 7-2 on aggregate and an impressive night’s work was complete for Cuba when the corner of France's heavyweight Sylvain Luce threw in the towel in the fifth round of his contest with Erislandy Savon.

Dates for the WSB final have yet to be scheduled.

Astana are the most successful team in the event's history and will be vying for a fourth title.

They beat Cuba 6-5 in the 2017 final.