Sarah Murray, who managed the unified Korean women’s ice hockey team at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, has been appointed the coach of Owatonna High School’s (OHS) girls’ team in her native Minnesota.

The appointment of the 30-year-old, who is due to begin her new role on October 29, is subject to approval by the school’s board.

Murray was in charge as the unified Korean women’s team, which was formed following a four-party meeting on North Korea's participation at the Winter Olympics, lost their five matches at Pyeongchang 2018 and finished last out of the eight teams that competed in the tournament.

They scored in two games and their smallest margin of defeat came in the fifth-to-eighth place semi-finals, when they lost 2-0 to Switzerland.

The International Olympic Committee was viewed as instrumental in the move, which saw the two nations compete together as one team at the Olympic Games for the first time.

A total of 12 players from North Korea participated alongside 23 from the South in an enlarged squad at Pyeongchang 2018.

The team was considered controversial, though, for political reasons as it was seen by some in South Korea as a concession too far.

Murray herself initially expressed concerns that it may disrupt the rhythm of South Korean players, but expressed optimism after the Games.

She replaces Dan Paur as the head coach of OHS's girls’ team.

Paur stepped down after the 2017-2018 season to spend more time with his family and focus attention on the girls lacrosse programme.

The unified Korean team finished last out of the eight sides that contested the women's ice hockey tournament at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to be working with the girls in Owatonna this season," Murray, who won two National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) titles as a player at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD), said.

"I'm hoping to share my knowledge and experience both as a former NCAA player and as an Olympic national team coach.

"I look forward to helping the girls develop not only as players, but as individuals."

OHS activities director Marc Achterkirch added: "Owatonna High School is extremely excited to have coach Murray as our new girls' hockey coach.

"Murray brings a tremendous weather of hockey knowledge and experience to our hockey programme.

"She will be an incredible role model to our student-athletes both on and off the ice."

Having grown up in a hockey family, Murray has been around the sport her entire life.

She attended Shattuck-St. Mary’s boarding school in Faribault, winning two national championships.

Murray then moved onto play for UMD, winning her two NCAA Championships and also earning a spot on the Western Collegiate Hockey Association All-Academic Team.

After graduating from UMD with a degree in education, she played professional hockey in Lugano in Switzerland.

Murray is the daughter of former National Hockey League coach Andy Murray, a former owner of the Owatonna-based Southern Minnesota Express hockey team.

Andy Murray spent 10 seasons coaching the Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues in the 2000s.