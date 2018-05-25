China’s Yang Haoran set a world record on his way to winning the men’s 50 metres rifle three positions event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Munich.

Along the decisive elimination phase, Yang fired three times in the 10th ring, successfully defending the top position and pocketing the gold medal with the score of 465.3 points at the German city’s Olympian Schiessanlage.

He had started with three great rounds in the kneeling position, in which he scored a total of 156.8 points, and then shot with excellent consistency in the prone position that followed.

After 30 shots, Yang had a 1.6-point advantage on Russia’s Sergey Kamenskiy, a gap that the Chinese shooter increased to 1.7 after the first two standing series.

From there, the 22-year-old went onto seal the first gold medal of his career in the event.

He had previously won seven air rifle gold medals from World Cups, World Cup Finals and World Championships.

"I’m extremely happy that I finally won my first gold in the three positions event," Yang, who also set a qualification world record in the elimination phase with 1,187 points, said.

"It’s been such a pleasure to compete along these experienced and talented shooters."

Kamenskiy ended with 463.4 points to finish second and win his fourth World Cup medal in the event.

The podium was completed by Italy’s Marco De Nicolo with 447.7 points.

Action in Munich is due to continue tomorrow with the men’s 10m air rifle final scheduled to take place.

