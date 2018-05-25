Hosts Spain claimed the team technical routine gold medal on the opening day of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Artistic Swimming World Series leg in Madrid today.

Performing under the "funny and happy" theme Namaste, the home nation emerged victorious with 88.1682 points at the Swimming Center M-86.

Their young team was made up of Paula Ramirez, Sara Saldaña, Carmen Juarez, Blanca Toledano, Leyre Abadia, Meritxell Mas, Elena Melian and Berta Ferreras.

Head coach Mayuko Fujiki said the team is working with the ambition of beating the 90-point barrier.

"I think that it is possible with this technical routine, which is difficult and also requires a high speed of execution," she added.

Kazakhstan finished second with 76.7253 points, while Austria completed the podium with 76.5721.

Switzerland's Vivienne Koch won the solo technical routine event ©Getty Images

In the solo technical routine event, Switzerland’s Vivienne Koch triumphed with 76.0091 points.

"At the World Championships I had 80, but it is difficult to compare because new elements are more difficult," she said.

"I can do it better."

Hungarian Szofi Kiss scored 75.2077 points to claim the silver medal.

Poland's Swietlana Szczepanska won the bronze with 66.0431 points, capturing her first medal in an international event.

This sixth meet of the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series is due to run until Sunday (May 27).

Tomorrow’s action includes finals in the duet technical routine, mixed duet technical routine, free combination, free solo routine and team free routine.