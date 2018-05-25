Thailand progressed to the final of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Uber Cup for the first time as they stunned defending champions China in Bangkok.

Defending men's champions Denmark were also beaten on a dramatic day at the at the IMPACT Arena.

The Thai women's team harnessed the energy of the home crowd on their way to recording a 3-2 victory.

The result ended China's pursuit of a 15th title and tomorrow's final will be the first to not feature the dominant nation since 1984.

Thailand will take on Japan for the title of women's world team champions after they overcame South Korea by the same scoreline.

Ratchanok Intanon, the 2013 world champion, set the tone for Thailand when she recovered from losing the first game to beat Chen Yufei 15-21, 21-9, 21-14.

The teams then traded victories before Busanan Ongbamrungphan sealed the win for Thailand with a 21-11, 21-9 success against Li Xuerui.

Kanta Tsuneyama sealed Japan's place in the final of the BWF Thomas Cup ©Getty Images

"My dream has come true,” said Ongbamrungphan.

“I feel very proud.

"All of us knew that China would not be easy.

"I was watching all the matches and watched all my teammates give their best, so I also had to give my best to make everyone proud."

Denmark's hopes of defending the BWF Thomas Cup were dashed as they were beaten 3-2 by Japan.

After the two teams shared the opening four rubbers, Kanta Tsuneyama won the deciding match as he overcame 2015 World Championships bronze medallist Jan Ø Jørgensen 21-18, 21-11.

Japan's opponents in the final will be China, whose team includes Olympic champion Chen Long.

China were the first team to book their spot in the showpiece contest as they defeated Indonesia 3-1.

The Uber Cup final takes place tomorrow and the Thomas Cup final brings the event to a close on Sunday (May 27).