British short-track speed skater Charlotte Gilmartin has announced her retirement after a career crowned by competing at two Winter Olympic Games.
The 28-year-old finished 16th in the 500 metres at Sochi 2014 before crashing in her semi-final four years later in Pyeongchang.
She also won the 3,000 metres title at the 2016 European Championships.
Gilmartin began skating after being talent-spotted at a birthday party aged 12 and later trained with Seung Jae Lee, a former South Korean Olympic Skater who joined the GB Short Track coaching team.
She ended her career by winning the 2018 British Championships.
"Now is the right time for me to retire," Gilmartin said.
"I've finished on a high winning the British Championships and I am looking forward to this next chapter in my life.
"I definitely want to stay close to the sport I love, it's given me so many opportunities, skills and enjoyment.
"I hope to see the sport continue to grow, and more young girls getting involved."