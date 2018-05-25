British short-track speed skater Charlotte Gilmartin has announced her retirement after a career crowned by competing at two Winter Olympic Games.

The 28-year-old finished 16th in the 500 metres at Sochi 2014 before crashing in her semi-final four years later in Pyeongchang.

She also won the 3,000 metres title at the 2016 European Championships.

Gilmartin began skating after being talent-spotted at a birthday party aged 12 and later trained with Seung Jae Lee, a former South Korean Olympic Skater who joined the GB Short Track coaching team.

Charlotte Gilmartin, right, pictured during the 1,000m heats at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

She ended her career by winning the 2018 British Championships.

"Now is the right time for me to retire," Gilmartin said.

"I've finished on a high winning the British Championships and I am looking forward to this next chapter in my life.

"I definitely want to stay close to the sport I love, it's given me so many opportunities, skills and enjoyment.

"I hope to see the sport continue to grow, and more young girls getting involved."