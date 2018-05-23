World Bowls has awarded life membership to Scottish technical official Ian Munro.

He was honoured for his service to the sport at a council meeting of the governing body in Australia.

Munro has served as a member of the World Bowls Laws Committee since 2004, and was appointed co-ordinator when a new group was set up to review the content and layout of the game's regulations.

This was said to be a "massive task" involving "countless hours" of research and communication on a voluntary basis.

He has since coordinated two further law reviews while also serving as an umpire at major World Bowls events.

This includes the Commonwealth Games and World Indoor Championships.

World Bowls chief executive Gary Smith, left, bestows life membership on Ian Munro ©World Bowls

Munro was chief technical official at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, in Delhi and Glasgow.

He worked extensively in India prior to the Dehli Games with colleague Alastair Douglas, introducing umpiring to the country.

This led to ten national certificated umpires assisting international officials at the Games.

The duo returned to India last year to run refresher and introductory courses.

"Ian Munro's contribution to umpiring and the laws of the sport has been immense over many years and he is a much deserving new life member of World Bowls," a statement from the organisation said.