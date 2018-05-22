Ben Nichols has left his position as director of communications and public affairs for the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) after six months in the role.

The Briton is leaving after a period which culminated in last month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

"The CGF thanks Ben for his contribution to the organisation in the lead up to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games," they said in a statement.

"After serving in the role of the CGF's director of communications and public affairs for six months, Ben has left the organisation to pursue other career opportunities and interests."

There do not appear to be any plans to appoint a successor for the time being, with Martin Reynolds remaining the organisation's media point of contact.

Nichols had previously spent four years as spokesman for the World Anti-Doping Agency in Montreal before returning to London last year.

Ben Nichols pictured speaking at a press conference during the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast last month ©Getty Images

"After a hugely successful Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, I have left the organisation to pursue other career opportunities," the Briton told insidethegames today.

"Over the past six months I am pleased to have helped secure a significantly raised profile for not just the CGF, but a Commonwealth Sports Movement that is clearly now on the up and has re-established itself globally.

"Whether that be by establishing the 'Commonwealth relevance' campaign - which led to an unprecedented 350 per cent increase in media coverage - creating and launching the new CGF website, delivering the successful Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting Sports Breakfast, implementing the Federation's digital strategy that led to a 820 per cent spike in social engagement, or modernising the Commonwealth Sport brand - and put simply, getting people to talk about the Commonwealth once again.

"The CGF is in good standing, and I wish the team, and broader Commonwealth Sports Movement, the best for the future."