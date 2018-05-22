René Spies has extended his contract as head coach of the German bobsleigh team.

The former pilot has led the country's programme since April 2016 and will now remain in charge through to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Spies' staff will also all remain in their posts as Germany eye more success in the Chinese capital following a superb Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February.

Germany won all three bobsleigh gold medals in South Korea as Francesco Friedrich piloted the country to the four-man title.

Germany won three Olympic gold medals at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Friedrich also won the two-man gold alongside pusher Thorsten Margis but they had to share the top step of the podium with Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz after both crews ended on the same time.

The women's gold went to Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz.

"After the successful performance of our athletes at the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, it is important for us to start the new Olympic cycle with a certain consistency," said German Bobsleigh, Skeleton and Luge Federation chairman and sports director Thomas Schwab.

"In addition to building a strong team for Beijing in 2022 we also will focus more on youth work and bring young athletes to the top of the world."