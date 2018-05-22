Britain have selected their elite Alpine skiing team for the 2018-2019 World Cup season.

The four-strong squad contains all of the skiers who represented the country at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in February.

Heading the group is Dave Ryding, who has earned 11 top ten finishes at World Cup level over the last two campaigns.

This included a historic second place in slalom in Kitzbühel in Austria in 2017.

Ryding finished ninth in the slalom at Pyeongchang 2018.

Fellow slalom racer Laurie Taylor has also been picked in the elite squad and will step up from Europa Cup level.

The Basingstoke-skier finished in the top 30 in Pyeongchang.

Alex Tilley is one of two women's skiers named ©Getty Images

Elsewhere, Alex Tilley and Charlie Guest have been picked for the women's season.

Tilley managed a best World Cup result of 13th in the giant slalom in Courchevel in December, while Guest was 33rd in the slalom in Pyeongchang.

All four skiers competed in the new Alpine team event at the Games in South Korea.

Britain upset the United States in the first round before losing to Norway.

"There is some great talent coming through and as we move into the next Olympic cycle there is no doubt that a number of athletes we have selected in the International Ski Federation and Europa Cup squads will start to push our World Cup athletes," said Britain Alpine head coach Reini Fernsebner.

"That’s the kind of environment we want to create, where we have healthy competition amongst our best skiers, pushing each other to be their best which will bring good results at the biggest competitions in Europe and America."