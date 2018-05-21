The European Tour have announced hotel giant Hilton as an official partner of the organisation for the next three years.

The new partnership will see Hilton sponsor the BMW PGA, the BMW International, the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and the Italian Open in 2018.

Additionally, Hilton and the European Tour will work together on several new initiatives including a revamp of the Golfer of the Month award, which will now allow fans to vote for the winner.

The European Tour and Hilton will also collaborate on a podcast entitled "Life on Tour" which will be launched later this year and will aim to increase fan engagement with golf.

Hilton will sponsor the BMW PGA Championship ©Getty Images

Aligi Gardenghi, vice-president of marketing for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Hilton, expressed his delight at the agreement.

"We're delighted to upgrade our relationship with the European Tour by becoming an official partner," he said.

"The European Tour provides us with an outstanding platform to showcase our portfolio of hotels, deliver exceptional experiences to our guests and connect with passionate golf fans across the world.

"We're looking forward to be collaborating on a number of exciting initiatives this year and beyond."

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, added: "Hilton has been a significant supporter and supplier to the European Tour for a number of years now and we are thrilled to commence a new relationship with them as an official partner.

"It is incredibly exciting to work even more closely with a brand of the scale and prestige of Hilton and we look forward to some exciting collaborations over the next three years."