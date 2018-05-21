The Belarus biathlon team have appointed Yuri Albers as their head coach.

Albers, who is regarded as a biathlon specialist, returns to the role which he was first appointed to in October 2016.

Other appointments that have been made include 10-time World Championship medallist Oleg Ryzhenkov, who had been coaching young biathletes in the country, as chief coach of the men's team.

Fyodor Svoboda has kept his role as chief coach of the women's team, a role he has held since April 2014.

All three coaches will sign their new contracts on July 1.

Darya Domracheva has four Olympic gold medals to her name ©Getty Images

Preparations for the new 2018-2019 season, which begins with the International Biathlon Union World Cup in the Slovenian city of Pokljuka on November 30, are already underway.

Biathletes Irina Krivko, Dinara Alimbekova and Anna Sola already taking part in training sessions.

Since first competing as an independent nation at the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympic Games, Belarus have won four gold, three silver and three bronze medals in biathlon.

All four of the gold medals have come courtesy of 31-year-old Darya Domracheva, who won three titles at Sochi 2014 and one at Pyeongchang 2018 earlier this year.

Domracheva also won a silver medal in Pyeongchang and a bronze medal at Vancouver 2010.