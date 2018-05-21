The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) sent a delegation to Tashkent to assess preparations for this year's World Junior Championships.

Uzbekistan's capital will host the flagship event for young lifters between July 7 and 14.

Action in the city will be preceded by key IWF discussions, including the organisation's Congress and an Executive Board meeting.

Matyas Lencser, the IWF's competition manager, and operations manager Angelique Mottet led the two-day trip to Tashkent.

Competition will take place at the Uzbekistan Sport Complex ©IWF

The IWF group inspected the Uzbekistan Sport Complex where competitions and training will be held and visited team hotels.

The International Hotel Tashkent, the venue for the Congress, was also visited.

Preparations are going well, according to the IWF.

"Participants further discussed the final conditions and requirements to deliver a great event," a statement from the governing body said.

"The IWF is happy to return to Tashkent after the great success of past competitions."