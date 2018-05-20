Olympic champion Nino Schurter topped the podium at the International Cycling Union Mountain Bike World Cup in Albstadt.

The Swiss star emerged as the winner of the six lap men’s race at the German venue, having pulled away in the closing stages.

Schurter featured in a three man leading group after two laps of racing, with France’s Stephane Tempier and Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel providing a challenge.

The latter, winner of the short track race two days ago, would drop back in the final laps of the race.

Tempier would prove more resilient, as he crossed for the final lap with only a four second deficit to Schurter.

He was unable to close the margin to the Swiss rider, who won every men's World Cup race contested in 2017.

Schurter would pull further away to earn a solo victory in a time of 1 hour, 14min, 50sec.

The podium was rounded off by Tempier and Van der Poel, who finished 16 and 40 seconds adrift respectively.

The undisputed Queen of Albstadt 2018! 👑



Who else loved watching @jolandaneff mastering the mud today? #MBWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZfRRwop4Du — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) May 20, 2018

There was a dominant victory in the women’s competition for Jolanda Neff, as the Swiss rider opened up a lead of over one minute after the first lap.

Neff continued to pull clear of the field, before crossing the line solo in a winning time of 1:36.17.

Ukraine’s Yana Belomoina came across the line a distant second at 2:16 down on the winner.

The podium was rounded off by The Netherlands’ Anne Tauber, who crossed the line in 1:38.42.