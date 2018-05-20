The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) have announced that tickets have gone on sale for this year's 3x3 World Cup in Bulacan in The Philippines.

The sport's leading 3x3 competition for national teams will take place at the Philippine Arena, the largest indoor arena in the world, from June 8 to 12 with 20,000 tickets up for grabs on each day of action.

A day pass costs PHP100 (£1/$2/€1.60), or is free for children under three feet tall, with seat selection done on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are no season passes available for the competition, meaning tickets must be bought on a match-by-match system.

Serbia are the defending men's champions ©Getty Images

Serbia will be hoping to defend their men's title in The Philippines while Russia will be looking for another victory in the women's competition.

Last year, FIBA urged members to increase their 3x3 programmes after the discipline was added to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games programme.

"In light of this decision, it indicated its desire for all of FIBA's National Federations to look into organising and playing in more 3x3 endorsed tournaments, with a view to integrate a high number of players dedicated to the discipline," the FIBA Executive Committee said in a statement after their meeting at the House of Basketball in Mies, Switzerland, in June last year.