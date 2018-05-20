Antalya is set to host the second stage of the 2018 Archery World Cup this week with four automatic places for the Final up for grabs in the Turkish city.

It falls in line with the new "win-and-in" rule for this season.

Four athletes have already qualified for the Archery World Cup Final, which will be held in another Turkish city, Samsun, following wins at the opening leg of the campaign in Shanghai in China last month.

South Korea's Kim Woojin, Chang Hye Jin and Kim Jongho all booked their places along with Colombia's Sara López.

All but López, the world number one in the women’s compound category, return for stage two and have nothing to lose in Antalya.

If any one of them wins a second leg, though, it will deny another archer an automatic invitation to Samsun.

In the women's compound event, South Korea's Song Yun Soo and home favourite Yesim Bostan will be among those looking to take advantage of López’s absence with world number two Sarah Sonnichsen of Denmark not at her best recently.

Among the women's recurve athletes to look out for at the event is Ane Marcelle Dos Santos, Brazil's highest finisher in archery competition at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

She has not competed internationally since the Games two years ago.

A total of 361 archers from 48 countries are due to compete in Antalya ©World Archery

Another one to watch is France’s Thomas Chirault, who so far in 2018 is averaging 9.30 points per arrow in competition.

That is better than all but six of the men’s recurve archers in Antalya and a 0.3-points-per-arrow improvement on 2017.

Kim Woojin has the best average with 9.56 points.

Chirault finished eighth at stage one in Shanghai and was fourth in Antalya in 2017.

Joining López as an absentee is women's recurve archer An Qixuan, the runner-up on her international debut on home soil in Shanghai.

A total of 361 archers from 48 countries are due to compete in Antalya.

Qualification and eliminations will be held from tomorrow through to Thursday (May 24) at the Antalya Archery Field.

The finals, meanwhile, will take place on Baki Beach.

Those in compound competition are scheduled for Friday (May 25), while those in recurve competition are planned for Saturday (May 26).