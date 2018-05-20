The Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) has signed a cooperation agreement with both the Ayla Oasis Development Company (AODC) and the International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation (IWWF).

It did so on the sidelines of the 14th IWWF Jordan Ayla Cable Wakeboard World Cup in Aqaba, an event which was hailed as a huge success by all parties involved.

The JOC was represented at the signing ceremony by its secretary general, Nasser Majail.

AODC chief executive Sahel Dodeen and IWWF President Jose Antonio Perez were also present.

The agreement aims to promote both water skiing and wakeboarding in Jordan by hosting more major events in the future, in cooperation with the AODC.

"The objectives are to develop a vibrant towed water sports community with the establishment of a national federation, organising development programmes and hosting local and international competitions," an IWWF statement reads.

The AODC is the developer of an ambitious project in Aqaba that resides on 17 kilometres of new waterfront, covering an area of 4.3 million square metres.

Incorporating residential and commercial properties, the community includes a world-class marina, Jordan's first 18-hole signature golf course, designed by Australian legend Greg Norman, and the Ayla Cable Wakeboard Park at the Ayla B12 Beach Club.

The IWWF is the world governing body for towed watersports and has 91 affiliated federations worldwide.

It was founded in 1946 in Geneva, Switzerland.