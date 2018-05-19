France’s Joshua Dubau secured victory in the men’s under-23 competition at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Albstadt.

Dubau produced a strong performance on the five lap course at the International Cycling Union (UCI) event in the German city.

He featured in a three man lead group after the opening lap, alongside fellow Frenchman Antoine Phillip and Denmark’s Jonas Lindberg.

An attack saw Dubau open up a gap on his rivals and he would remain clear for the remainder of the race.

At the midpoint way point of the race, Dubau held a lead of around 20 seconds over Phillip.

He pulled further clear of his team-mate as the race drew to a close, with Dubau crossing the line in a winning time of 1 hour, 17min, 48sec.

Phillip was forced to settle for second place, ending 41 seconds down.

The podium was completed by Lindberg, with the Danish rider finishing in 1:18.56.

Racing will continue tomorrow with the women’s under-23 event, along with both the elite competitions.

Competition began in Albstadt yesterday with the debut of short track races.

The Netherlands’ Mathieu van der Poel and Denmark’s Annika Langvad won the men’s and women’s races respectively.