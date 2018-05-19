Palau won three of the 10 senior Greco-Roman gold medals on offer today at the Oceania Wrestling Championships in Dededo in Guam.

Cristian Etpison Nicolescu was among the country’s trio of winners, beating the Federated States of Micronesia’s Kaylord Raechemwai to the 67 kilograms title at the Dededo Sports Complex.

There was also success for Palau in the 72kg and 130kg categories through Jarvissadam Blesam Tarkong and Florian Skilang Temengil respectively.

Tarkong held off the challenge of home favourite Paul San Nicolas Aguon III, while Temengil topped a podium that was completed by runner-up Loic Tino Soane Tautu of French Polynesia and third-placed Zena Noah Iese of American Samoa.

Coming away with two gold medals each today were Micronesia and French Polynesia.

Micronesia’s were won by Charwin Tawerilmul in the 60kg category and Bercil Timothy in the 63kg division.

Tumauiroa Axel Nordman and Ketetemoka Henri Parua Burns were French Polynesia’s winners, claiming the respective 77kg and 97kg crowns.

Also tasting victory today were American Samoa’s Josh Failauga at 55kg, New Zealand’s Matthew Clay Oxenham at 82kg and Guam’s Michael Paul Shinohara at 87kg.

A beach wrestling competition is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

It will precede the closing banquet.