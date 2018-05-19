The French seaside resort of La Baule will host the second-leg of the International Equestrian Federation's Europe Division 1 Nations Cup series tomorrow.

Switzerland will be seeking to replicate their superb victory at the opening leg in Šamorín in Slovakia last month.

They enjoy a 10-point lead over Ireland, who were second in the opening leg, and third placed Belgium.

Italy, Sweden, Germany, Spain, Great Britain, The Netherlands and hosts France are also due to compete.

Action will take place at the François André de La Baule-Escoublac stadium on the west coast of France in southern Brittany.

Participating teams are hoping to qualify for the Longines FEI Nations Cup Jumping Final in Barcelona in October.

Other legs are due to take place in St. Gallen in Switzerland, Sipot in Poland, Rotterdam in The Netherlands, Falsterbo in Sweden, Hickstead in Great Britain and Dublin in Ireland.