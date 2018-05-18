Astana Pro Team sports director Lars Michaelsen has been given a suspension and fine by the International Cycling Union (UCI) following an incident involving their team car at the Tour de Yorkshire.

Road side footage taken at the race showed the peloton moving past a marshall on stage four of the race.

The official was positioned by the traffic island, helping to notify riders of the potential danger posed by the obstacle.

After riders went past, they were followed by their team cars, with most travelling to either side of the traffic island.

The Astana Pro Team car was then shown to have continued straight on towards the obstacle, forcing the marshall to jump out of the way of the vehicle.

The team car struck the traffic island, before driving on to follow the teams.

Following the race, Astana Pro Team issued an apology for the incident and to the marshall, who was unhurt.

The UCI have now confirmed their Disciplinary Commission have suspended Michaelsen, who was driving the car.

“The UCI referred the case against the driver of the car, sports director Lars Michaelsen, who accepted his responsibility for the incident and actively collaborated with the investigation,” a UCI statement read.

“Mr Michaelsen will serve a period of suspension of 50 days and pay a fine of CHF5,000 (£3,700/$5,000/€4,200).

“He will also collaborate with the UCI in delivering driver safety initiatives and share his experience as a driver in the race convoy.

“The UCI emphasises the importance of continuously working on measures aimed at improving road safety as well as acting on any such incidents from a disciplinary point of view in a fair and efficient manner.”

Astana reportedly spoke to the marshall following the incident and promised him gifts as a way of apology.