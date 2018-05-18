The 2018 edition of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Forum will be held in Krasnoyarsk, the host city for the 2019 Winter Universiade, it has been announced.

More than 60 FISU member associations have already registered for the education event, which is due to be held from August 6 to 10 and will feature an all-star line-up of speakers and topics.

The Forum is considered to be an ideal lead-in to next year’s Winter Universiade and fitting with FISU’s motto of using sports and education to enhance the trajectory of today’s stars to become tomorrow’s leaders.

The Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the event will be held in the Congress Hall of the Siberian Federal University, one of the venues of the future Winter Universiade Village.

Delegations will be accommodated in the residences of the Siberian Federal University located in the venue where most of the FISU Forum activities will take place.

An introduction to curling is planned as part of the FISU Forum programme and participants will have the opportunity to try out the sport in the same venue where both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of Krasnoyarsk 2019 will take place.

Forum participants will discuss innovative leadership in university sport around three sub-themes; equal opportunities, dual career and good governance.

Attendees will have a chance to listen to what FISU describes as "world-class speakers", including Professor Richard Hsiao of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Brian Minikin from the University of Stirling.

Krasnoyarsk 2019 director Maxim Urazov claimed that every effort will be made to organise the FISU Forum to the highest standard.

FISU Forum participants will discuss innovative leadership in university sport ©FISU

"During the FISU Forum, Krasnoyarsk will become the main platform for exchange of experience among experts for the development of mass student sports, as well as for the formation of new alliances and partnerships," he said.

"Let me stress that the FISU Forum will be a key assessment stage for Krasnoyarsk in our preparedness for the Winter Universiade.

"International experts will appreciate how all the facilities and services of the city are ready for such a major and large-scale event as Krasnoyarsk will host in 2019."

More than 220 volunteers will be part of the FISU Forum.

The recruitment of those volunteers is scheduled to begin mid-June and end in July.

To be eligible, candidates must be registered on the official website and have been interviewed for Krasnoyarsk 2019.

The FISU Forum volunteers will be provided with meals during their shifts as well as a set of equipment and souvenirs.

Non-resident volunteers will also be provided with accommodation during the FISU Forum.

Earlier this year, FISU awarded the 2020 edition of the FISU Forum to Hungary's capital Budapest and the 2022 edition to Ukrainian capital Kiev.