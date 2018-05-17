Budapest will host the fifth leg of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Artistic Swimming World Series, starting tomorrow in the Duna Arena.

It will mark a first opportunity for some of the world's leading artistic swimmers to return to the scene of last year's FINA World Championships.

Russia, the country which won seven of nine gold medals at the World Championships, are not entering any athletes this time around, however.

Italy and China, the only other countries to land world titles in the Hungarian capital, are also absent.

This leaves Spain, Ukraine and hosts Hungary among the leading teams left.

Budapest also hosted last year's FINA World Championships ©FINA

Action will begin tomorrow with technical team, duet and solo events.

The technical mixed team duet is then due to be held on Saturday (May 19) along with free team and combination finals.

Four more finals are then scheduled for Sunday (May 20) - the free duet, solo and mixed duet as well as the highlights competition.

It follows legs in Paris, Beijing, Tokyo and Šamorín in Slovakia.