Two-time Olympic shot put champion Valerie Adams will serve as the official starter for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Run 24:1, which is taking place as part of Global Running Day on June 6.

The IAAF Run 24:1 will see 24 runs take place across 24 cities in 15 timezones, with the first one taking place in Auckland, in Adams' home country of New Zealand.

Adams has been named the city captain for the Auckland run, meaning she will officially start the worldwide event.

Following her appointment as city captain, Adams, a four-time world champion, said: "Did you know that more people run in the world than do any other sport?

"Running is the basis of all sports.

"And I would like to invite you to join me, in the one-mile run in Auckland, part of the IAAF Run 24:1 series, the global campaign to outrun the sun."

Valerie Adams only managed silver at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Each of the 24 runs will start at the same local time, creating a simultaneous run worldwide.

The first run will begin at 5pm local time in Auckland before crossing to Sydney, Australia and the Japanese capital Tokyo.

In Europe, action will start in the Belarusian capital Minsk and will also feature a run in London, with the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa among African venues.

The final stage of the event will see the Americas get involved with runs included in São Paulo, Brazil, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The final race of the day takes place in Vancouver on Canada's west coast.

The IAAF have also announced that they will be providing round-the-clock coverage on the event's dedicated website.