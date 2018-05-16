A decision from the International Skating Union (ISU) to clear double Olympic short track medallist Yara van Kerkhof despite "abnormal" blood values in her biological passport has been appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

According to reports, a case against the Dutch athlete was opened by the ISU earlier this year after they uncovered irregularities in her blood values in 2015 and 2016.

The ISU reportedly initially called for a four-year ban to be imposed on Van Kerkhof, who won a silver medal in the women's 500 metres and a bronze in the 3,000m relay at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, before the Disciplinary Committee acquitted her of any doping offence.

The Committee accepted a medical explanation from the 27-year-old for the abnormal values and she was cleared to participate in Pyeongchang by the ISU prior to the Games.

A team of experts said Van Kerkhof had a deviation in the blood circulation of her lungs, caused by a congenital heart defect, which caused her blood to respond exceptionally to altitude and to long-haul flights.

Yara van Kerkhof, second left, won two medals at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

In a statement published by Dutch radio station Onroep West, Van Kerkhof confirmed WADA had appealed to the CAS and insisted she was innocent of any wrongdoing.

"I have always believed in a clean and honest sport," Van Kerkhof said.

"The use of doping does not even come to mind.

"Together with a team of experts, we have done everything we can to find the cause of my fluctuating blood values.

"The ISU was also convinced of my innocence and spoke to me freely.

"But WADA has now decided to submit the case to the CAS.

"Despite the previous acquittal, the uncertainty and tension will continue.

"This reaction belongs to my body and that will always remain so.

"The truth overcomes everything and therefore I have every confidence in a good outcome."

A spokesperson for WADA refused to comment on the case when contacted by insidethegames.