The Pan-American Weightlifting Federation (PAWF) have held their Executive Board meeting and Ordinary Congress alongside the 2018 Pan-American Championships in the Dominican Republic capital Santo Domingo.

The meeting saw International Weightlifting Federation director general Attila Adamfi deliver a presentation on the qualification criteria for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He also provided a general update report, which included guidance on how to use social media platforms.

PAWF President Willian Ozuna dedicated the Congress to former general secretary Rafael Pacho Gonzalez, who recently died.

The Congress took place in the Dominican Republic capital Santo Domingo ©IWF

The President of the National Olympic Committee of the Dominican Republic, Luis Mejia Oviedo, also attended the Opening Ceremony of the Championships.

Several Olympic and world champions, including Colombian duo Oscar Figueroa and Leidy Solís, American Sarah Robles and Chile's Arley Méndez are competing at the Parque Deportivo del Este.

In total, 260 lifters will be in action with places at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games up for grabs alongside continental glory.