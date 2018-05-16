The Ukrainian Parliament is set to debate a draft law which could ban television broadcasts of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

It comes with relations between the two countries at an all-time low due to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The law was submitted to the Supreme Rada earlier this week and, according to its authors, will be "an actual and effective tool for preventing the popularisation of an aggressor country in Ukraine".

Earlier this year, the Ukrainian state television network the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine said that they would not be broadcasting matches in Russia.

The Ukrainian State Border Service also issued a warning against Ukrainian citizens travelling to the World Cup.

Additionally, the Football Federation of Ukraine (FFU) last month said they would not be sending officials to the FIFA Congress in Moscow.

This will take place on June 13 and will see countries decide on the host for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico up against Morocco.

Ukrainian state television are refusing to broadcast this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia ©GettyImages

The FFU, who have also refused FIFA tickets for the tournament, are instead sending Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Moscow Ruslan Nimchinsky to the Congress, to avoid FIFA sanctions.

The World Cup will take place in 11 host cities across Russia from June 14 to July 15.

Ukraine have not qualified.

In March, the Ukrainian Government banned the country's athletes from competing at any events in Russia in protest at the Crimea annexation.

They also claimed this stance was because of the doping scandal involving Russia's athletes.

Kiev has since scaled this back to recommending athletes do not compete in Russia and warning them, that if they decide to do so, then their trip will not be funded.