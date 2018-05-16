Tickets have been placed on sale for this year's Dublin 2018 World Para Swimming European Championship.

The ticket launch, which was attended by Irish Paralympic swimmers Ellen Keane and Nicole Turner, confirmed the price of the tickets for the event.

Individual morning session tickets have been priced at €5 (£4/$6) for adults and €3 (£2.50/$4) for under-16s.

Family tickets, for two adults and two under-16s, will cost €10 (£9/$12) while group tickets, for two adults and six under-16s, are priced at €25 (£22/$30).

Tickets for the evening sessions, where the finals will take place, will cost €10 (£9/$12) for adults, €5 (£4/$6) for under-16s and €20 (£17/$24) for families.

Adult competition passes, which give access to every session, are available for €70 (£60/$80) with under-16 competition passes costing €20 (£17/$24).

It has also been announced that customers who buy online here before May 25 will receive a 10 per cent discount on tickets.

The competition will take place at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre in Dublin ©Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre

Local Organising Committee chairperson Miriam Malone said: "We are delighted to launch the ticket offering for the European Swimming Championships.

"This is the first time that supporters will have the opportunity to purchase their tickets for the biggest international sporting event to take place in Ireland this year.

"The tickets have been very reasonably priced to make this an affordable event and to give supporters every opportunity to get behind Team Ireland and to cheer them on to European glory."

The ticket launch also saw Olympic bobsledder Claire Bergin and social media personality Rory O'Connor become ambassadors for the event.

"I would also like to welcome Claire and Rory as the latest ambassadors for the event," Malone added.

"We are all really looking forward to seeing how all of the ambassadors get on in the pool."

Bergin and O'Connor have joined former international footballers Niall Quinn and Amber Barrett, Irish rugby union player Gordon D'Arcy and athletics Olympian Jessie Barr as ambassadors.

The competition will see 550 athletes from 37 countries descend on the the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre from August 13 to 19.