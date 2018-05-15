Some security contractors who worked at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games are still awaiting payment a month after the Closing Ceremony.

Around 4,000 security guards were subcontracted for the Games through partnerships between local organisers and four companies - Wilson, MSS Security, SecureCorp and SNP Security.

It is these four companies, rather than Gold Coast 2018, who are responsible for making payments..

It is not clear what proportion of the 4,000 have payments outstanding.

A Gold Coast 2018 (GOLDOC) spokesperson told ABC that there were some "outstanding payments to some security guards" relating to allowances and overtime but that it was not up to them to pay them.

"GOLDOC is informed that the majority of security staff have been paid their base wage," they said.

"GOLDOC has met all of its financial commitments to the contracted companies with funding provided prior to the commencement of the Games.

"Where individual matters are brought to GOLDOC's attention, GOLDOC works directly with the contractor to resolve the matter.

"It is GOLDOC's expectation that all security guards will be paid and any outstanding issues are being progressed as a priority."

Security checks take place during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

One unnamed security guard told ABC that he had belatedly received money last week but was still owed AUD$800 (£443/$590/€504).

Another man in Townsville - where some basketball matches took place - claims to have not been paid for two overtime shifts.

The Fair Work Ombudsman are "looking into" the matter.

"I expect everyone employed during the Commonwealth Games to be paid for their work," added Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones.

"I urge these contractors to do the right thing by their employees - lodge their invoices and pay their staff."