A spokesperson for German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Russia to change their mind and allow investigative reporter Hajo Seppelt to be granted a visa to attend next month's FIFA World Cup.

Seppelt, the journalist who first revealed widespread doping in Russian athletics, has been refused a visa to attend the month-long event.

Public broadcasters ARD were hoping to send Seppelt as part of their team for the tournament but he has been placed on an "undesirable persons" list in Russia following his extensive work investigating the doping scandal in the nation.

Steffen Seibert, a spokesperson for Merkel, has criticised this decision as "wrong".

"Russia must guarantee the free coverage of what is probably the biggest international sporting event, with the Olympics," he added, according to Deutsche Welle.

"We are convinced that it would look bad on Russia's part if it would so obviously curb press freedom while the world is watching."

The German Federal Ministry of the Interior have also "committed to ensuring that this decision is revised".

Other German figures have called on FIFA and the German Football Federation to do more to lobby for a change in mind.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, pictured alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin ©Getty Images

Seppelt's accreditation had already been accepted by FIFA and the body have said they are trying to obtain further information from Russian authorities.

In a statement, ARD said the decision not to allow Seppelt into the country was "unheard-of violation of press freedom" and was "unique in the history of ARD's sports journalism".

Azerbaijani authorities were heavily criticised before the Baku 2015 European Games when The Guardian journalist Owen Gibson was denied entry.

Many reporters also had their accreditation requests rejected when applying to cover last year's Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

A petition has been set-up via the website change.org to call for Seppelt to be allowed into Russia.

The petition, addressed to FIFA and its President, Gianni Infantino, urges "Russia to respect the freedom of press without restrictions and if necessary take the necessary steps".

"A World Cup in a country that does not respect the freedom of press is not acceptable," it adds.

It has so far gleaned around 1,000 signatures.

There has been no response so far from the International Sports Press Association but they have said that "if Hajo Seppelt reaches out to us, we would be happy to help".

The FIFA World Cup is due to take place across Russia from June 14 to July 15.