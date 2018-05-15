Sydney has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2019 World Shooting Para Sport World Championships.

The Australian city has been selected following the conclusion of this year's event in Cheongju, South Korea, last week.

Dates for next year have yet to be announced but the action will take place at the Sydney International Shooting Centre.

The event will be held again in 2019 as part of a realignment to odd numbered years, with competition held quadrennially.

This means it will take place in the year preceding the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, and will serve as a key qualifying tournament.

The event will also be the first shooting Para-sport event to combine rifle, pistol and the newly-added Para-trap discipline.

Tyler Anderson, World Shooting Para Sport Manager, said: "After a successful event in Cheongju, we now turn our sights to the 2019 World Shooting Para Sport Championships to take place in Sydney, Australia.

"This is planned to be our most marquee event ever outside of the Paralympic Games with our new World Championships structure, and it carries great significance with less than a year before the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The event will be a key qualifier for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"The Sydney International Shooting Centre and Shooting Australia have an excellent reputation for hosting world-class events.

"With a newly renovated venue and experienced staff, we are thrilled to offer 54 quotas and 54 chances for athletes to chase their Paralympic dream."

Damien Marangon, chief executive of Shooting Australia, added: "We are delighted to have been awarded the Sydney 2019 World Shooting Para Sport Championships.

"This is a critical event in the lead up to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

"We look forward to delivering a world-class event and to welcoming our shooting Para-sport friends and family from across the globe to what promises to be an amazing event.

"We've got a great venue, a great location and we can't wait to host the World Championships here in 2019.

"We're really excited and lucky to have been at the 2018 World Championships in Cheongju, and we learned a lot.

"They did a great job just in terms of how smooth it went and other areas such as transport, and we were there to take away some things that could make our World Championships even better."