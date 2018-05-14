The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected footballer Munir El Haddadi's bid to switch nationality from Spain to Morocco.

World governing body FIFA blocked the Barcelona striker's initial attempt to change countries in March as he has made one competitive appearance for Spain.

As a result the 22-year-old took his case to CAS alongside the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, but the Lausanne-based court has thrown out his claim.

El Haddadi, who is currently on loan from Barcelona at Deportivo Alavés, wanted to switch allegiances in time for the FIFA World Cup in Russia which begins next month.

CAS conducted their proceedings on an expedited basis to give him the chance to play but have ultimately ruled against him.

They gave no reason for their verdict which will be published at a later date.

The forward was born in Spanish capital Madrid but qualifies for Morocco as his father is from there.

Munir El Haddadi earned a cap for Spain against Macedonia ©Getty Images

He earned his one cap for Spain in a 2016 European Championship qualifier against Macedonia in September 2014.

According to ESPN, after the match, El Haddadi, who has also played for Valencia, said: "This is a childhood dream come true.

"It is true that everything is moving very fast, but I try and stay calm and keep working.

"I never had doubts about playing for Spain.

"I was born here and am very happy to have done it.

"To play for Spain was my own decision.

"I knew what it meant to do so."

Both Spain and Morocco have been drawn in Group B at this year's World Cup, alongside Portugal and Iran.

Morocco are currently bidding against a combined North American effort to host the 2026 World Cup.