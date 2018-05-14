International Judo Federation (IJF) President Marius Vizer was among guests at the first International Judo Cup for Equal Opportunities event in Hungary.

The aim of the tournament in Cegléd was to introduce the sport to children from underprivileged backgrounds.

In all 125 youngsters took part, not only from Hungary but from other countries as well.

Laszlo Toth, President of the Hungarian Judo Association, invited several key officials alongside Vizer, including

Tünde Szabó, the Hungarian secretary of state for sport.

Hungarian judoka Dániel Hadfi, the European champion at over-100 kilograms in 2007, held a training session and the youngsters were then able to meet London 2012 Olympic 66kg silver medallist Miklós Ungvári.

"A few years ago the IJF launched its worldwide school programme and Hungary is one of the most successful members of it," said Vizer.

"I am very happy for this initiative, it shows a wonderful example that judo is available for every person and our sport can be a breakout point to underprivileged children and people."

The event was aimed at helping children from underprivileged backgrounds ©IJF

Toth said they had expected fewer participants but news of the event spread quickly.

"This is an initiative which started from the bottom by the small cities and villages that take part in our national judo programme successfully," he said.

"It is very important for us to help the integration of underprivileged children from outside areas.

"Our aim is to help them with judo.

"We provide opportunities to every child to practice judo.

"It does not matter if he or she is Romany, a visually impaired child or somebody with special educational needs, with judo we can help them a lot.

"We would like to continue this event, not only in Hungary, but also in other countries, members of the International Judo Federation."