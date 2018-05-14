Argentinian swimmer Daniela Gimenez has been named as the Americas Paralympic Committee Athlete of the Month for April.

She has collected the accolade after receiving 57 per cent of the public vote in an online poll.

More than 13,000 votes were received in all with Gimenez beating five other shortlisted athletes to win the prize.

The swimmer enjoyed a superb April, winning two golds, one silver and a bronze at the third World Series event of the season in Brazilian city São Paulo.

Her success came on her return to competition following last year's World Championships in Mexico City in December.

"Being nominated was already a surprise and an honour," the 25-year-old said.

Wheelchair racer Alexandre Dupont was also among the nominees ©Getty Images

"And knowing that many people acknowledge my effort and sacrifice to achieve my goals is really nice.

"I am very happy and being named Americas Athlete of the Month motivates me a lot looking ahead to the next World Series events I will compete in, in Sheffield, Great Britain, and Berlin, Germany."

Field athletes Andre Rocha of Brazil, Francisca Mardones of Chile and Mauricio Valencia of Colombia were among others to be nominated.

Canadian wheelchair racer Alexandre Dupont and Robert Griswold of the United States, another swimmer, completed the shortlist.

The nominations are compiled from submissions by National Paralympic Committees in the Americas, before the public vote.