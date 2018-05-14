Fahad Al-Mirdasi's place as a referee at next month's FIFA World Cup in Russia is in doubt after he was placed under investigation in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Football Federation stopped Al-Mirdasi, one of Asia's most experienced referees, from officiating the King's Cup final on Saturday (May 12) after referring him to administrative investigators.

English referee Mark Clattenburg, the Head of Refereeing for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, took charge of the match instead.

The SAFF have not specified the nature of the investigation into the 32-year-old referee but a statement prior to the cup final said: "The Saudi Arabian Football Federation, with the blessing of the Saudi Olympic Committee, has decided to remove referee Fahad Al-Mirdasi from refereeing the King's Cup final and to refer him to the General Investigations Bureau."

FIFA, who have listed Al-Mirdasi as a full internationa referee since 2011, have said that the matter "is with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation" and have so far declined to comment further on the official's position at the World Cup, which beings in Russia on June 14.

Fahad Al-Mirdasi took charge of the third-place match between Portugal and Mexico at last year's Confederations Cup ©Getty Images

Al-Mirdasi, who refereed at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil, also took charge of the third-place match between Mexico and Portugal in Moscow at last year's FIFA Confederations Cup.

He gave two penalties and sent off two players in extra time while he also dismissed Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio.

Portugal won the game 2-1.

If the Riyadh native officiates in Russia this summer, it will be his first time at the World Cup.

Referees at this year's tournament will have access to the controversial video assistant referees system for the first time at a World Cup.

The King's Cup was won by Al-Ittihad after they beat Al-Faisaly 3-1 after extra time.