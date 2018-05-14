The head coach of Oman's taekwondo team has vowed to increase the technical level of the sport in the country.

Ali Tajik was speaking at the end of the eighth edition of the Asian Club Championships in Alborz Province in Iran.

"We are going to increase the technical level of taekwondo in Oman," he said.



"The level of the mentioned event was very high and the LOC (Local Organising Committee) did its best to manage the event.

"We are so satisfied with it and athletes from Oman had a good experience from the mentioned event.

Aadil al Wahaibi, left, is one taekwondo player who has represented Oman internationally ©Getty Images

"I, as an international coach, share my own experiences with taekwondo athletes in Oman and hope that taekwondo will reach the satisfactory level in Oman."

The Oman Taekwondo Committee applied for World Taekwondo membership in January 2010.

The application was approved at World Taekwondo's General Assembly held in Mexican city Tijuana in March 2010.