Swiss Sliding has appointed Lukas Fischer as its new head of sports.
Fischer has a Master of Science degree and has worked for Swiss Olympic since 2013.
He succeeds former bobsleigh athlete and Turin 2006 Olympic four-man bronze medallist, Thomas Lamparter, who officially retired as head of sports last month.
A special "goodbye" ceremony was recently held by Swiss Sliding to commemorate the retirement of some of their leading bobsleigh stars.
This includes Beat Hefti, considered one of the country's most successful Winter Olympians in recent years.
Hefti won four Olympic and six World Championship medals, including four-man gold on his home ice of St. Moritz in 2007.
He should still be formally upgraded to two-man gold at the Sochi 2014 Olympics following the doping-related disqualification of initial Russian winners Alexandr Zubkov and Alexey Voyevoda.
The 40-year-old driver is also a five-time overall World Cup champion.