Germany's Alexander Zverev has claimed his third ATP World Tour Masters title after beating Austria's Dominic Thiem in the Mutua Madrid Open final.

The world number three triumphed 6-4, 6-4 at the Caja Mágica to seal victory without dropping a single set throughout the clay court tournament.

It condemned Thiem to defeat in the final for the second consecutive year having lost to Spain's Rafael Nadal in 2017.

The world number seven defeated Nadal en-route to the final this year, registering a straight-sets win in the last eight.

Zverev broke in the first game of today's match and it proved to be the sole break-point chance of the set.

The second set started in the same manner with the German once again breaking his opponent in the opening game.

Austria's Dominic Thiem fell at the last hurdle for the second consecutive year ©Getty Images

With Thiem unable to even threaten to break back, Zverev sealed the win with the first of his two Championship points.

It was only the second time in six meetings that Zverev had beaten Thiem.

The 21-year-old adds to the two Masters titles he won last year, at the Italian Open and Canadian Open.

He lost last month’s Miami Open final to American John Isner.

The season will continue with the Italian Open tomorrow.

Attention will then turn to the French Open, which is due to begin on May 27.

Nadal is the defending champion and a 10-time winner at Roland Garros.