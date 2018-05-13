Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk caused a shock by beating double world champion and Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Bianca Walkden in the final of the over-73 kilogram event on the final day of the European Taekwondo Championships at the Ak Bars Sports Hall in the Russian city of Kazan.

Coming into the bout as an underdog, the world number 172 found herself moments from defeat against her British opponent at 9-6 down, but recovered well to eventually emerge as an 11-9 winner.

Turkey's Sude Bulut and Olga Ivanova of host nation Russia shared bronze.

Today's other women's event saw 2015 European Championships gold medallist Nafia Kus of Turkey clinch the under-73kg title with a 5-0 thrashing of Russia's Arina Zhivotkova.

Croatia's Iva Rados shared bronze with Cecilia Castro of Spain.

Radik Isayev, in blue, won the final men's competition of the Championships ©WTE

Vladislav Larin gave home fans something to cheer about as he defended his men's under-87kg title thanks to a 17-4 win against Daniel Ros of Spain.

Germany's Alexander Bachmann and Slovenia's Ivan Trajkovič rounded off the podium.

The final event of the day say Azerbaijan's Olympic champion Radik Isayev secure the men's over-87kg title thanks to a 10-7 victory against Russia's Roman Kuznetsov, who won silver in the same event two years ago in Montreaux, Switzerland.

Russian duo Oleg Kuznetsov and Yury Kirichenko shared bronze.