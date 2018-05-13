Norway's Olav Lundanes and Sweden's Tove Alexandersson won the respective men's and women's long-distance events as action concluded today at the European Orienteering Championships in Ticino in Switzerland.

Lundanes, who ran the last leg in the Norwegian men's relay victory yesterday, triumphed in a time of 1 hour 34min 42sec.

The reigning world champion beat nearest challenger Matthias Kyburz of Switzerland by a margin of 52 seconds.

Austria's Gernot Kerschbaumer finished a further 20 seconds behind in third.

It secured him his first-ever medal at an international event.

Sweden's Tove Alexandersson came out on top in the women's competition ©IOF/Twitter

Alexandersson comfortably prevailed in the women’s competition despite twisting her ankle in the middle-distance event on Wednesday (May 9) and not running the sprint relay on Thursday (May 10) and women’s relay yesterday.

She defended her title with a time of 1:21:08.

Russia's Natalia Gemperle finished exactly five minutes behind in second place.

Switzerland’s Julia Gross was an additional 41 seconds back in third.

The men’s course was 14,900 metres long, while the women’s was 11,300m.