Ukraine's Paralympic champion Roman Polianskyi secured his second PR1 men's single sculls title in two days on the final day of action at the Para Rowing International Regatta in Gavirate in Italy.

The Ukrainian followed up his victory in yesterday's competition with a win in today's thanks to a time of 9min 53.33 sec.

This was more than enough to see off competition from Great Britain's Andrew Houghton and Fabrizio Caselli, who finished second and third thanks to times of 10:14.08 and 10:26.12 respectively.

Houghton and Caselli also won silver and bronze, respectively, in yesterday's race.

Sylvia Pille-Steppat also won her second title in two days ©FIC

There was an identical situation in today's women's PR1 single sculls competition as Germany's Sylvia Pille-Steppat, who, like Polianskyi, claimed gold yesterday, won the title thanks to a time of 11:45.43.

Italy's Anila Hoxha and Ukraine's Anna Sheremet once again claimed silver and bronze, respectively, after posting times of 12:11.94 and 12:29.44.

There was, however, a different winner in today's PR3 mixed double sculls event as Ukrainians Maksym Zhuk and Anzhela Havrysiuk, who finished second yesterday, came out on top thanks to a time of 8:24:64.

Mexican duo Pablo Lemus Ramirez and Britani Angeles Vieyra Gutierrez claimed silver in 9:20.56 whilst German pair Kathrin Heyder and Leopold Reimann rounded off the podium after posting a time of 9:45.94.