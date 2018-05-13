Former International Basketball Federation (FIBA) President Yvan Mainini has died at the age of 73.

The Frenchman, who had the title of Honorary President at the time of his death, became the 11th leader of the organisation in 2010.

He served for one four-year term and did not stand for a second, when he was replaced by Argentina's Horacio Muratore.

Mainini was also appointed as President of FIBA's International Basketball Foundation when he relinquished the leadership but gave up this role last last year due to health issues.

He is credited with the building of FIBA's "House of Basketball" headquarters in Mies in Switzerland, while he also led reform of governance.

His backing of the 3x3 discipline laid the path for its acceptance as an Olympic discipline for Tokyo 2020, while he began work to overhaul the competition system which has led to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 qualifiers.

Tributes have come in from the basketball world.

"This is a very sad day," said Muratore.

"I have lost a friend and a person that I looked up to, knowing that I was going to follow in his footsteps.

Yvan Mainini at the House of Basketball he is credited with founding ©Getty Images

"To this day, in my own Presidency of FIBA, I benefit from my four years as vice-president during Yvan's Presidency, when we worked closely together, as a team."

Patrick Baumann, FIBA's secretary general and an International Olympic Committee member, added: "On behalf of FIBA, I wish to express our deepest sympathies and most heartfelt condolences to Yvan's wife and family.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to them.

"Yvan was a close friend and mentor to me but also to many in the basketball family around the world who had a chance to spend hours talking with him about the game and its history.

"We are indebted to him for all that he did in implementing concrete changes without which FIBA would not be where it is today.

"Thanks to his unwavering commitment and loyalty to FIBA, along with his work ethic and passion for basketball, he leaves an indelible mark in FIBA's history."

Mainini began basketball refereeing at 17 and was elected French Basketball Federation President in 1992.

He also served as FIBA Europe President between 1998 and 2001.

He is survived by his wife and two children.