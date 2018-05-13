Indian Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has urged the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Matt Hancock to ensure that shooting is included on the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games programme.

Rathore, a silver medallist in double trap shooting at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, asked Hancock to intervene after the sport's removal from the Games programme.

Hancock was visiting India to promote the 2022 Games along with the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

Shooting has been removed from the programme for Birmingham 2022 after organisers claimed there was no suitable venue for the event nearby.

Shooting has been removed from the programme for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Supporters of the sport, however, claim that Bisley Shooting Ground, near Woking, is closer to Birmingham than the velodrome in London, which will host track cycling during the Games.

During their half-hour meeting, Rathore and Hancock discussed how the relationship between the two countries can be strengthened through sport.

Additionally, Rathore told Hancock about the Khelo India Scheme, which has been designed to spot talent at a young age and develop it with financial support from the Government.

Rathore also invited British athletes and their coaches to visit India for uninterrupted sporting activities throughout the year.

Shooting has traditionally been one of India's strongest sports at the Commonwealth Games.

They topped the medal table in the sport at Gold Coast 2018 in Australia last month, winning seven gold medals in a total haul of 16.