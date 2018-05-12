Jakarta Palembang 2018 organisers have said that Indonesia will be ready to open the Games, which start on August 18, within 100 days.
In a statement at a recent meeting held by the Asian Games Coordination Committee, Indonesia Vice-President Jusuf Kalla said that all the venues were on schedule to be completed by June, including the velodrome.
"Our preparations were running well," he said, according to Xinhua.
"One hundred days from now we are ready to open the Asian Games."
Iwan Suptijanto, an official at Housing and Public Works Ministry added that 93 per cent of the venues had been completed and said that "all of those venues will be certified [by related sports organisations].”
With fears over transport at the Games due to heavy local traffic, Kalla said the Organising Committee had plans to deal with the issue.
"We would create a particular transportation management mechanism to address this issue so as to comply with transportation time targets in Asian Games,” he said.
Indonesia is expecting more than 270,00 visitors during the Games with over 11,000 athletes from 45 countries set to take part in 41 sports.
It has also been announced that a parade to welcome the Games will take place at the National Monument tomorrow (May 13).
The parade will contain several performances, including from the costume community of Jember, who regularly take part in the Jember Fashion Carnival.
Francis Wanandi, the Organising Committee's second deputy on Games Administration told Tempo: “Some 4,000 people have registered to date to join the parade.
“We give each community freedom of creativity [on the performances],”
The parade will coincide with Jakarta's Car Free Day, which organisers hope will highlight the environmental work they are doing.
The 2018 Asian Games, which take place from August 18 to September 2, will be the first time that Indonesia has hosted the event since 1962.