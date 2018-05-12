Iran successfully defended their Asian Football Confederation Women's Futsal Championship title as they claimed a 5-2 comfortable victory over Japan in the final in Thailand.

After a goalless first-half, Iran scored three quick goals at the start of the second period to take the game away from Japan at the Indoor Stadium Huamark and retain the crown they clinched in 2015.

Sara Shirbeigi was the star of the show for Iran as she netted a hat-trick, while Fereshteh Karimi and Fahimeh Zarei also got on the scoresheet.

The result ensures Iran remain the only team to win the event as this year's tournament in Thailand was the second edition of the competition.

Thailand earned their second consecutive bronze medal as they beat Vietnam on penalties after the match had ended 0-0.

Iran scored three quick goals in the second half to take the game away from their Japanese opponents ©AFC

In a repeat of the 2015 final, neither Japan nor Iran could find the net in a scoreless first-half.

Iran then quickly seized control as Shirbeigi tapped home the opener before Karimi direct from a free-kick.

Karimi turned provider for Shirbeigi to make it 3-0 and the latter completed her hat-trick shortly after with Iran's fourth.

Mika Eguchi pulled a goal back for Japan but Iran soon restored their four-goal advantage thanks to Zarei.

Anna Amishiro reduced the deficit to 5-2 late on but it mattered little as Iran cruised to a dominant victory, sparking wild scenes of celebration at the final whistle.