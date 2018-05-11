Ireland's cricket team have been forced to wait to make their Test debut after the first day of their historic inaugural match against Pakistan was washed out in Malahide.

Umpires officially abandoned the first day's play at 15:00 local time following a pitch inspection.

Persistent rain and strong winds were present throughout the day at Malahide Cricket Club near Dublin, denying Ireland the opportunity to enter the Test arena for the first time.

Play is scheduled to resume at 11:00 local time tomorrow and Cricket Ireland are hopeful the bad weather will stay away.

Forecasts suggest an improvement in the weather tomorrow, with brighter and drier conditions expected.

Cricket Ireland have confirmed all spectators who bought tickets for the opening day will receive a full refund.

The match is scheduled to run through to Tuesday (May 15).

Ireland was awarded Test status by the International Cricket Council last June.

This was along with Afghanistan, raising the number of Test-playing nations from 10 to 12.

Ireland is still set to become the first to debut in Test cricket since Bangladesh in 2000, and just the 11th nation to play men's Test cricket ever.

Pakistan completed their preparations for the Test by drawing with Kent before claiming a nine-wicket win over Northamptonshire.

Following the game against Ireland, Pakistan face a two-Test series against England.