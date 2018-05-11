Double Olympic champion Jade Jones has successfully defended her women’s under-57 kilograms title after coming out on top at the European Taekwondo Championships in Kazan.

The 25-year-old Briton beat Turkey’s Hatice Kubra Ilgun, the 2017 world silver medallist, in the final at the Russian city's Ak Bars sports hall.

Jones won after three regulation rounds and one additional golden point round.

The bronze medals were won by Croatia’s Marija Stetic and Poland’s Patrycja Adamkiewicz.

There was also success for Great Britain today in the men’s under-68kg category, which saw Christian McNeish triumph.

McNeish defeated home favourite Sarmat Tcakoev 28-21 in the final.

Poland’s Karol Robak and Russia’s Viacheslav Minin claimed the bronze medals.

In the women’s under-53kg division, world number two Tatiana Kudashova of Russia secured the defence of her title with a 10-2 win over Latvia’s Inese Tarvida.

Croatia's Lovre Brecic, second from left, won the men's under-63kg gold medal ©World Taekwondo Europe/Murat Tahran

It was a repeat of the final from last month’s World Taekwondo President’s Cup for the Europe region in Athens, where Kudashova prevailed 12-8.

Kudashova had earlier beaten Serbia’s Tijana Bogdanović, the under-49kg gold medallist in 2016, in the semi-finals.

Bogdanović was joined on the third step of the podium by Germany’s Madeline Folgmann.

Also tasting victory today was Croatia’s Lovre Brecic as he beat Turkey’s Hakan Recber 19-18 in the men’s under-63kg final.

World number three Brecic secured his place in the final by defeating compatriot Deni Andrun, who had to settle for a bronze medal along with Britain’s Bradly Sinden.

Sinden overcame world number one Jaouad Achab of Belgium to reach the semi-finals, where he lost to Recber.

The 2017 world bronze medallist also registered an impressive last-16 victory over Spain’s Joel González Bonilla, a two-time Olympic medallist.

Action in Kazan is due to continue tomorrow when medals will be awarded in the men’s under-74kg and under-80kg categories, and the women’s under-62kg and under-67kg divisions.