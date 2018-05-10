Abdulrashid Sadulev is one of eight Russians ranked number one in the latest United World Wrestling world rankings for the men's freestyle divisions.

It follows on from the world's largest country winning six of a possible 10 gold medals at this month's home European Championships in Kaspiisk.

Sadulev, the reigning OIympic champion in the under-86 kilograms division, beat Azerbaijan rival Sharif Sharifov in the under-92kg final at the continental event and now sits top of the pile on 41 points.

Serda Boke of Turkey lies second on 31 points and Turtogtokh Luvsandorj of Mongolia is third on 27.

Sharifov lies fourth on 24 points.

Five other reigning European champions from Russia are ranked top of their respective categories.

These are Gadzhimurad Rashidov at under-61kg, Magomed Kurbanaliev at under-70kg, Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov at under-79kg, Artur Naifonov at under-86kg and Vladislev Baitcaev at under-97kg.

Gadzhimurad Rashidov, left, is among other Russians to lead the world rankings ©Getty Images

Russia's Zavur Uguev and Ilias Bekbulatov, who each won European silver medals in their respective under-57 and under-65kg events, are each also ranked number one.

Other ranking leaders include Mongolia's Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in the under-74kg event.

The two time world bronze medallist won a silver medal at February's Asian Championships and, with 32 points, holds a slender two-point lead over Dovletmyrat Orazgylyjov of Turkmenistan.

United States' Nicholas Gwiazdowski leads the under-125kg division after winning a gold medal at the Pan American Championships in Lima.

Points required in the world rankings will determine the top-four seeds for October's World Championships in Budapest.

The latest rankings are due to be soon unveiled in the Greco Roman and women's freestyle events.