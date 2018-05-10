Organisers of the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade have insisted that a fire at the Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace will not affect preparations for the event.

As reported by Russia's official state news agency TASS, a Krasnoyarsk 2019 statement read: "The ongoing construction of the building has not been affected.

"According to preliminary data, the consequences of the fire will not affect the Winter Universiade 2019."

No deaths or injuries were recorded as a result of the fire, with the building set to host curling at the Universiade.

The construction was said to be 70 per cent complete before the fire broke out.

Organisers say the building is insured and that the full extent of the damage caused will now be assessed by a special commission.

Krasnoyarsk 2019 press officer Alexander Bondarev also confirmed that there were no plans to move the test curling event, which is set to take place at the end of this year, following the fire.

The Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace was originally constructed in 1981 but has been under reconstruction since October 2016, costing 1.5 billion rubles (£17 .5 million/$23.7 million/€20 million).

The project is set to be completed in September, with the Universiade schedule for between March 2 and 12.