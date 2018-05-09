Concerns over the use of a whip by Oliver Townend during the Badminton Horse Trials will be raised with the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), the British Horse Society (BHS) has confirmed.

Townend sparked controversy with his riding at the event, held from Thursday (May 3) to Sunday (May 7), and was given an official warning for his conduct.

A statement from the BHS claimed the sanctions imposed on the rider "were not high enough".

The 35-year-old Briton, the current world number one, apologised amid a backlash from the equestrian community.

He admitted that replays of his rides on Cooley SRS and Ballaghmor Class "did not look good".

The BHS, a British-based equine charity, confirmed in a statement that they would be raising the issue with the sport's worldwide governing body.

BHS director of welfare Gemma Stanford criticised Townend, claiming his behaviour was "completely unacceptable".

"The welfare of the horse should always be paramount," she said.

"Riders at this level have an increased responsibility as they are role models and should also be setting an example for the next generation coming through our sport."

Townend, who failed with his bid to clinch victory at the prestigious event as he was beaten by New Zealander Joelle Price, accepted the warning he received and said he was "disappointed and upset by the way I rode".

"It didn't look good and I don't want to look like that," he said.

"I fully accept the warning I received from the ground jury.

"My competitive instincts got the better of me and I will work hard to improve in this area."